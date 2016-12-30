EMS personnel case postponed

The case of the three suspects arrested for the robbery of EMS personnel has been postponed to January 6 2017 after the suspects appeared at the Khayelitsha Magistrate court on Friday.

The state asked for a postponement of the bail application to verify the addresses and other particulars of the accused. The three will remain in police custody.

The accused allegedly accosted the paramedics while they were attending to a patient and robbed them of their cellphones using a gun on Tuesday and were arrested on Thursday.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that members of EMS (ambulance) were robbed of their cellular telephones by two armed unidentified males while they were attending to a patient in Mandela Park, Harare, Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

A Zimbabwean national was also arrested after he was found in possession of the stolen items.

The arrest of the suspects came with the help of Mandela Park community members.

Police followed up on a tip they received from the community and apprehended two suspects, aged 19 years old. The suspects used a toy gun in the robbery that was also confiscated during the arrest.

The Cluster Commander of Khayelitsha, Major General Brand, thanked the community for their support in fighting crime.

-TNA Reporter