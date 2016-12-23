Erasmus makes SA cricket history

Marius Erasmus has become the first South African umpire to be crowned the umpire of the year by the International Cricket Council.

The 52-year-old Erasmus was among seven South Africans honoured at the ICC Awards yesterday.

Erasmus was voted by the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC match referees together with the Test playing captains.

He fended off strong competition from his colleagues Richard Illingworth, Bruce Oxenford and Richard Kettleborough to the award.

No local umpire has managed to scoop the prestigious accolade since the awards were institutionalised by the cricket body in 2004.

Erasmus who made his debut in an international match as an umpire in 2006 in T20 fixture between SA and Australia said it was an honour to win the award and to be recognised.

“I thank the referees and the Test captains for voting for me, but the fact is without the support, help and encouragement of my playing control teams, this would not have been possible,” Erasmus said.

“As such, it is appropriate that I win this on behalf of all my fellow match officials.

“I would like to thank my family for their support and sacrifices so that I can live the dream of umpiring at the world stage, my ICC coach, Denis Burns, who during the past three years guided me to become the best possible umpire that I can be.”

Quinton de Kock was named the ICC ODI cricketer of the year and made it to the body’s ODI team of the year.

De Kock is the second South Africa player after AB de Villiers who has won it three times in 2010, 2014 and last year.

“It’s great to hear that I’ve won the award. To be named as the best from among so many good cricketers gives one utmost satisfaction,” he said. “This award obviously rewards consistent performances at the top level and I’m happy to have done well for my team over this period. To join a select group of players that include my senior AB makes this a special moment, one that I’ll cherish for a long time.”

De Kock scored 793 runs in 16 ODIs with four centuries and a half-century. He averages more than 56 with a strike rate of just under 98. He dismissed 15 batsmen behind the wickets.

De Villiers and Kagiso Rabada also made it to the ODI side with Imran Tahir being named as the 12th man.

SA was also recognised in the Test team through Dale Steyn while Sune Luus made it to the 2016 women’s team.

