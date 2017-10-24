Eric Tinkler urges players not to lose focus in CAF Confederation Cup final

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has urged his players to remain focus ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup final against TP Mazembe.

Mazembe will host the first leg on November 19 in Lubumbashi with the return match a week later in Pretoria.

“I said to the players you can’t fear anyone. Too often we worry about which player they have and what they have achieved instead of worrying about ourselves about what we have achieved.

Tinkler is hoping to get a referee who will not spoil the final by making unneccesary errors.

“We need a very good referee especially against TP Mazembe. We know what happened against pirates. It needs a lot of experience. A referee that has no fear. Going to TP Mazembe you know the stories we heard in the past,” said Tinkler.

“Yeye unfortunately is suspended. It is difficult to replace Yeye because we don’t really have another who is like him because of his experience.

“One other thing is because of his creativity probably Sipho Mbule is the closest one we have,” he added.

The Tshwane based outfit will return to action against Bloemfontein Celtic in the Telkom Knockout on Saturday at the Dr Molemela Stadium. Tinkler’s side will not have enough time to prepare for the clash as they are expected to return to training on Thursday.

“The players are ready to play. We have 30 man squad. These guys are going home and are report back to training on Thursday.

“There were 12 guys that stayed behind. The guys who didn’t train will have to train. Come later on the week we will look and see if we will rest certain players,” concluded Tinkler.

The club’s chairman Khulu Sibiya has urged all south africans to rally behind united when they welcome Mazembe in Pretoria. He urged supporters to come in their numbers to support the club.

“ Thanks to the supporting staff. We need this support more than ever before. Please go spread that word that this victory and the finals that is coming it is not for SuperSport, but it is for the country.

“Tell everybody out there that we are bringing this trophy back home and we need your support. We must make that stadium blue, concluded Sibiya.

-Ntsako Mashaba