Escaped awaiting trial prisoner re-arrested

An awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from police holding cells on Monday night has been re-arrested in Lephalale, Limpopo.

Petrus Moyo was arrested during a joint Intelligence-led sting operation in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Moyo, an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe, appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Monday where his bail application was postponed.

It is alleged that in August, Dr Werner Emslie, aged 55, was sitting outside his house on his farm in Afguns outside Lephalale when four unknown men, two armed with pistols, attacked and shot him to death and further shot his 55-year-old wife. She survived the attack with serious injuries and was immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Moyo has been charged with murder, house breaking, theft and illegal immigration.

