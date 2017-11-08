Esidimeni tragedy continues

Gruesome details of how Maria Phehla found her dead daughter’s body were revealed yesterday during her testimony at the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearings taking place in Johannesburg.

Phehla’s daughter Deborah was one of 141 psychiatric patients who died under former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu’s watch after they were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities into unlicensed NGOs across Gauteng.

This after the department terminated its long-running contract with Life Esidimeni citing cost-cutting and deinstitutionalisation.

Phehla said her daughter Deborah died three days after the chaotic and deadly move to Takalani.

She testified how her daughter’s face was covered with blood and her arm was outstretched.

Post-mortem results read out by Section 27’s lawyer found that Deborah suffocated in her own blood, while blood, plastic and brown paper were found in her digestive system.

Phehla has blamed the department for negligence saying her daughter ate paper due to hunger.

She told the tribunal how her daughter was diagnosed with mental retardation from an early age.

Deborah was housed at Esidimeni but she was later relocated to Takalani NGO.

She said Life Esidimeni knew how to take good care of her daughter.

Phehla described the conditions at Takalani as filthy, saying a person would not even drink water there.

Earlier, Nono Maditse had testified how her brother Charity Ratsotso died after he was moved to Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC) from Esidimeni.

However, Maditse said her brother was well-fed and given his medication at Cullinan.

Her testimony contradicts that of other families who claim their loved ones were neglected at CCRC.

Maditse was informed after five months that her brother Charity had died. He died at Mamelodi Hospital after he was moved to Anchor NGO which was housed in the same premises as CCRC.

Maditse said, to this day, she still hadn’t been informed to which NGO her brother had been admitted.

She said she found had her brother’s body decomposed his eyes were missing and had a big wound in his ribs.

His body was thin and naked, she told justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Maditse said a forensic pathologist hired by the family found that Charity died of pneumonia.

Earlier in the hearings, former Life Healthcare Esidimeni’s managing director Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa said he fought and begged officials at the Gauteng department of health not to move the mentally ill patients from his facility.

“It was so sad to see doctors who took the oath succumbing to political pressure, why couldn’t they stand up and say ‘over my dead body’,” Mkhatshwa said.

Mkhatshwa broke down in tears as he detailed how on numerous occasions he met with department officials in a bid to get them to reconsider the deadly Mental Health Marathon project.

He said despite asking for a list of NGOs that patients were being sent to, he never received it but was assured by the then Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu that the patients would receive the same quality care they received at Life Esidimeni.

Mkhatshwa said Mahlangu told them that the project resulted from the lack of a budget, which forced her to terminate the department’s contract with Esidimeni.

