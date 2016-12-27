Eskom adds 800MW to grid after connecting Kusile unit 1

Power utility Eskom on Monday celebrated the connection of the first unit of the Kusile power station to the national grid for the first time.

Accrording to Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe “the connection of Unit 1 of Kusile comes at a time when Eskom has incrementally been building excess capacity to ensure security of power supply.”

“In addition to Unit 6 of the Medupi power station which been operating for over a year now, Eskom’s new build programme has also added 1 332 MW from all four units of the Ingula Pumped Storage Scheme, as well as the sychronisation of Medupi Unit 5,” Phasiwe said in a statement.

Kusile unit 1 is connected to the electrical grid for the first time at 20:30 this evening. @Eskom_SA has turned around & is delivering. pic.twitter.com/9wz0hMaXNX — Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) December 26, 2016

The connection on Monday evening means a further 800MW has been added to the national grid.

According to Eskom, excess capacity has enabled the utility to increase its electrification target to over 200 000 households by end of March 2017 against the target of 169 722 that has been set for it by the Department of Energy.

Interim Group Chief Executive at Eskom Matshela Koko welcomed the connection of Kusile on Monday.

“Eskom has focused on lessons learnt from its past history of new build projects and this has led to this early synchronisation. Our build programme is now delivering ahead of our re-baseline schedule, our operations have stabilised and as a result, we are in a position of surplus capacity,” said Koko in a statement.

“I therefore invite business to invest in the economy because the availability of electricity is no longer a constraint to the growth of the economy,” continued Koko.

Earlier in the year President Jacob Zuma officially opened the Ingula pumped storage scheme in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal as part of Eskom’s capacity expansion programme which includes Kusile.

Construction started in 2006 at a budget of R8.9bn and was aimed to be done by 2012.

Previously construction at the power station had been marred when a worker died at the Kusile Power station and four other workers were injured when a crane collapsed on site.

Meanwhile Eskom also announced it had increased its electricity exports to neighbouring states, many of whom have had their hydro scheme adversely affected by the drought.

“Eskom’s electricity sales to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe rose 31.6% in the six months to 30 September 2016,” said Phasiwe.

