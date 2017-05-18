Eskom denies contracts with Trillian Capital

The power utility, Eskom, today “categorically” denied claims that it had contracts with Trillian Capital Partners, rebutting media reports that suggested it had paid millions to the company.

Spokesperson for the utility Khulu Phasiwe refuted claims published by amaBhungane today that the alleged payments made to Trillian were used to funnel funds to Tegeta Exploration & Resources (Pty) in order to buy Optimum coal mine for the amount of R2.15bn.

“Eskom would like to state categorically that it has no contracts in place with Trillian Capital Partners and/or associated companies.

“When the current board was appointed in December 2014, Eskom was facing challenges at both operational and financial levels. This period was plagued by capacity constraints, delays in the new build programme and the associated cost overruns, and load shedding.

“Pursuant to this, in June 2015 the Board gave the mandate to negotiate a risk-based contract with McKinsey, covering the main risk areas of the turnaround strategy,” Phasiwe said in a statement.

The statement said in addition to the turnaround initiativesdetermined by the board, the utility faced other pressing challenges which included “unfavourable Nersa decision on Eskom’s selective reopener tariff application, fulfilling equity injection conditions set by the National Treasury, and imminent credit rating reviews by ratings agencies”.

“This required Eskom to engage with a wide variety of service providers to mitigate with a sense of urgency against these risks. These service providers included Deloitte Consulting, Barclays, McKinsey, Citibank and Trillian.”

The statement further alluded to the fact that there “is currently no master services agreement (MSA) in effect with Mckinsey, Regiments or Trillian”.

It further said “in June 2015 the Eskom Board approved a mandate to negotiate a MSA to help the company address operational and financial challenges that the company had to deal with. The proposed agreement was to be linked explicitly to benefits derived by Eskom, meaning that if no benefits were derived for Eskom no payment would be made”.

“However, the Eskom Board decided in June 2016 not to proceed with the MSA. All required governance processes were followed in this process, including a review by Eskom’s external auditors.”

On Tuesday, amaBhungane published claims attributed to former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi alleging that he had been “pressured” by the utility chief executive Brian Molefe and chairperson Ben Ngubane to help Oakbay takeover Glencore’s coal mine in 2016.But Ramatlhodi yesterday backtracked, distancing himself from the claims attributed to him.

Ramatlhodi told The New Age that he had never told amaBhungane that he had revoked Glencore’s mining licence due to pressure exerted by either Molefe or Ngubane. He dismissed the suggestion as “ludicrous”.

“There was no pressure at all. It was a meeting where I was asked to do something and I said I couldn’t do it. It’s not a criminal matter to suggest something for a minister to do,” Ramatlhodi said.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe yesterday confirmed that former Ramatlodi had made no allusion to the ANC about pressure being exerted on him by Molefe either or Ngubane.

-TNA Reporter