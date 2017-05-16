Eskom dismissed allegations of ‘Glencore blackmail’

Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma has rubbished allegations by former mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi that he was pressured by CEO Brian Molefe and chairperson Ben Ngubane to help Oakbay takeover Glencore’s coal mine in 2016.

“It makes absolutely no sense that a mere Chairman and GCE can exert ‘pressure’ on a sitting minister in an effort to subordinate him to their will,” Qoma said.

“This is a desperate allegation, devoid of logic, and all fair-minded citizens will find it impossible to believe it.”

Qoma was responding to reports published by AmaBhungane on Tuesday where Ramatlhodi accused Molefe and Ngubane of using political pressure to demand he suspend all of Glencore’s mining licences in South Africa.

“They insisted that I must suspend all the Glencore mining licences pending the payment of the R2billion … You must remember that the country was undergoing load-shedding at that time. I said to them: how many mines do these people have supplying Eskom? How many more outages are we going to have?” Ramathlodi told Amabunghane.

In the report Ramathlodi says Ngubane then told him that President Jacob Zuma would be informed of his refusal to agree to their request. Amabungane reports that his refusal was based on concerns that closing 14 coal mines would exacerbate the load shedding crisis at the time.

Ramathlodi believes his refusal to oust Glencore was the basis for his removal as minerals minister and his replacement by Mosebenzi Zwane.

The President announced on 22 September 2015 that Ramathlodi would be moved to fill the the vacancy in the Public Service and Administration Ministry following the death of former minister Collins Chabane in March of that year.

Eskom board spokesperson also brushed aside Ramathlodi’s version of events regarding him being shifted to head a different ministry.

“In the desperation to drive these outlandish allegations, the President’s name will always be used. Did Amabhungane bother to find out why he waited so long before he went public with his allegations or you are interested in the sensational nature of the allegations made?” said Qoma.

Last year Oakbay Investments (Pty), through Tegeta Exploration & Resources (Pty) acquired Optimum Coal Mine for R2.15 billion from Glencore.

Tegeta met the Competition Tribunal of South Africa’s condition that the merging parties avoid retrenching any employees as a result of the transaction preventing the loss of up to 3000 jobs.

On Monday Molefe returned to head up Eskom following a board decision to reinstate him on Friday. Molefe previously announced his resignation as CEO of the power utility in January.

According to The New Age sources the ANC accepted Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s explanation for Molefe’s reinstatement during a meeting held at party headquarters, Luthuli House on Monday.

More than 1000 staff members lined the office walkways to cheer and welcome the CEO on his return.

Last month Ramatlhodi became the fourth former Minister to resign as a member of Parliament following President Jacob Zuma’s 31 March cabinet reshuffle.

Zuma replaced Ramatlhodi with Minister Faith Muthambi who was moved from the Communications ministry which is now headed by Ayanda Dlodlo.

-TNA Reporter