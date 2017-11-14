Eskom inquiry: The plot thickens

Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma has told the Public Enterprise inquiry into state capture how the Gupta brothers instructed Public Enterprise Minister Lynn Brown not to suspend former acting CEO Matshela Koko.

Qoma, who testified during the inquiry, said he was told by Eskom’s board Chairperson Zethembe Khoza that Brown was captured and controlled by the Guptas.

Qoma also said that suspended Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and suspended acting CEO Koko were protected by the minister because they were also ‘too close to the family’.

He revealed that one of the Gupta brothers was told by Khoza that board Chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane was about to suspend Koko.

Qoma said the Gupta brothers allegedly called Brown instructing her to inform Ngubane not to suspend Koko but he remained in his post.

He also said that Singh and Koko were protected by the minister because they were also aligned with the Guptas.

Qoma said Khoza called one of the “G-brothers” and informed him that Ngubane was about to suspend Koko.

The Guptas apparently then telephoned Brown and ordered her to inform Ngubane that he could not suspend Koko.

Koko was then allowed to remain in his position.

SUZANNE DANIELS

Last week, former head of Eskom’s legal services Suzanne Daniels made some startling allegations about her meetings with former transport minister Ben Martins, Duduzane Zuma, Salim Esa and an unknown Chinese woman.

She said the suspension of former CEO Brian Molefe’s case was discussed.

Daniels said despite Eskom not having any agreement with any of Trillion’s subsidiaries, payments of R30 million and R500 million for consultancy fees had been paid.

Daniels was suspended after she handed over a report that she had prepared for the Eskom board, in which she slammed the Guptas, Trillion and Brown.

Molefe and others who face serious allegations will get an opportunity to appear next week before the inquiry next week.

