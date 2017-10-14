Eskom sets record straight on ‘wildly-inflated contracts’ allegations

South African power utility Eskom, has set the record straight on the alleged allegations of “wildly-inflated contracts” for office and meeting room chairs.

The utility said it was incorrect that the National Treasury had approved the purchase of only 500 chairs out of the 9 270 that Eskom had applied for, but it rather supported the procurement of 644 chairs of which 311 were for Megawatt Park; 225 for Braamfontein and 108 for Academy of Learning offices.

“It is also incorrect to suggest that the National Treasury had approved the purchase of only 500 chairs out of the 9 270 that Eskom had applied for. In a letter dated 7 August 2017, the National Treasury expressly stated that it supported the procurement of 644 chairs (311 for Megawatt Park; 225 for Braamfontein and 108 for Academy of Learning offices).

“Subject to Eskom returning the 100 chairs that it had borrowed from the Eskom Research and Innovation Centre which is based in Germiston. The above approval only relates to the acquisition of chairs for Eskom’s Gauteng offices,” Eskom said in a statement.

Moreover, after receiving additional information from Eskom, the National Treasury wrote another letter to Eskom, stating that: “The reasons provided [for the acquisition of chairs] are justifiable, adding that National Treasury will finalise the application after receiving explanations and evidence of the information mentioned”.

Last week it was reported that the utility had demanded that Treasury approves R24-million contracts to buy 9,217 office chairs.

According to media reports, this request for operators chairs came after an R72.7-million contract for office and soft chairs was signed in 2013.

Meanwhile, the power utility says is awaiting the finalisation of the entire contract modification request, which provides for Eskom’s offices, power stations, and customer network centers in other provinces.

-TNA Reporter