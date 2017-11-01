Eskom, Tegeta deal in Parliament’s crosshairs

A BUSINESS rescue specialist has disclosed how Eskom came to the rescue of Tegeta with a last-minute R586m prepayment, which made up the shortfall in the price to buy a coal mine.

The Eskom financial injection was made when banks refused to lend the R600m to then Gupta family-owned company needed to clinch the deal.

This payment also went to Tegeta and not to Optimum Coal Mine.

The decision to make this payment, the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee inquiry into Eskom heard yesterday, was made at an unscheduled late night meeting of the Eskom board tender committee in April 2016.

Giving testimony to the portfolio committee after taking the oath yesterday, Piers Marsden said: “Eskom paid it and Tegeta got it.”

His disclosures saw EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu calling on the portfolio committee to table a preliminary report with recommendations in Parliament.

Marsden said the Eskom decision, made on April 11, 2016, had aroused his suspicions and led him to reporting the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

Marsden said the purchase was R2.5bn due on April 13, 2016.

He told the committee of a meeting with former Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa on 11 April 2016.

“I received a phone call from Mr Howa of Tegeta requesting a meeting at the offices of Tegeta.

“That meeting was held. I was advised by Mr Howa that Tegeta was R600m short. At 1.30pm on April 11, I arranged a meeting with the consortium of banks. They asked me to advise Mr Howa the banks were not prepared to provide the shortfall. On April 14, the purchase price was paid and the deal was closed.”

Marsden said he subsequently learned Eskom had given a prepayment of R586m.

The decision to pay was approved at a meeting on April 11, 2016.

“We confirm prepayment was not made to OCM. We drew the attention of the Hawks to circumstances,” Marsden said. He reported what he had thought to be “suspicious activities”.

He gave an affidavit to the Hawks in July 2016. In May this year he was approached by a warrant officer to give another affidavit. This month a warrant officer contacted him. They are due to have another meeting.

Earlier, sketching his involvement with the Glencore-owned mine, Marsden said he was appointed on August 4, 2014, to mount a business rescue.

Effective from his appointment he understood “very quickly Eskom was going to be a very fundamental player”. OCM, which held a long-term coal agreement with Eskom, failed to uphold the agreement and a penalty of R2.1bn was imposed.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za