Eskom to investigate claims of ‘the destruction’ of documents related to Molefe’s reinstatement

The power utility, Eskom, has asked DA MP Natasha Mazonne to provide evidence of foul play the party claimed took place after the Brian Molefe had been reinstated to his position as chief executive officer.

Mazonne said she had on good authority that the utility planned to destroy valuable documents relating to Molefe’s reappointment.

However, the power utility management offered to meet with Mazonne, an offer she refused to accede to. She said she would rather meet with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

In its letter, the power utility said it was willing to meet with her at a date and time suitable to her to provide the relevant information.

“As I’ve said in my statement, I have referred this matter to Minster Lynne Brown. I’m happy to meet with the minister who is the stakeholder. She is the person who issued instructions to Eskom, not me. I’m quite happy to meet with Minister Brown and go through the official channels,” Mazonne added.

Meanwhile power utility has committed to investigate allegation that documents related to Molefe’s reinstatement had been destroyed.

-Sipho Jack