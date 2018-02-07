Esther Mahlangu, Ono pair up

AT THE age of 83, world-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu is showing no sings of slowing down with the recent announcement of a collaborative exhibition between herself, globally acclaimed local photographic and sculptural artist Nandipha Mntambo, who will both join Japanese multimedia artist and musician, Yoko Ono, for a joint art exhibition set for the Cradle of Humankind on May 12 and 13.

Ono will be exhibiting her thought-provoking sculpture work titled Not A Single Story, at Johannesburg’s Nirox Foundation Sculpture Park, located in the Cradle of Humankind. Besides this collaboration, the exhibition will also feature Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who will present a Technology, Entertainment and Design talk inspired by The Danger Of A Single Story, as a way to strengthen unity and diversity among African artists.

The winter sculpture show has become an important annual exhibition on the South African art calendar following the landmark After The Rainbow Nation exhibition, which showcased locally and in places such as The Hague in the Netherlands and later opened to the public at the Nirox Foundation.

Other esteemed local and international artists in the line-up are local stars Mary Sibande, Lungiswa Gqunta, Nelisiwe Xaba, Claudette Schreuders, Jane Alexander, Bronwyn Katz, Beth Diane Armstrong, Frances Goodman and Marcia Kure from Nigeria.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

