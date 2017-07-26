Euphonik challenges banks

Controversial house music DJ and property mogul Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi, yesterday took the property ownership war to South Africa’s major banks.

Speaking through Twitter, the former Five FM spinner challenged Absa, FNB and Standard Bank to offer property loans with favourable rates for disadvantaged South Africans.

Euphonik went on to ask what role the local banks were playing to ensure that previously disadvantaged people had favourable conditions to purchase property.

Within a matter of minutes some of the banks responded to his inquiries through social media. Euphonik said he was not speaking for himself as he had used his earnings to invest in student accommodation, but on behalf of all the young South Africans who found it impossible for themselves to enter the property market due to high barriers of entry.

“I’m not asking for Euphonik,” he said. “I’m asking for everyone. Is the same available to everyone? The real wealth building assets have high barriers of entry. Check how quick and effortlessly you can buy a car versus a property.”

In response to his question, Standard bank responded and said it looked at every application on its own merits.

“We unfortunately cannot advise on that,” the bank said. “We can only comment on our own policies and procedures. We are unable to comment on this at the present moment as we have a set lending criteria in line with the NCA.”

Euphik shot back: “So the NCA gives guidelines and you guys set your policies and procedures within those boundaries.” Standard Bank then said unfortunately it couldn’t advise on that, but could only comment on its own policies and procedures. FNB’s social media monitoring team said they would get back to the DJ with a response.

ADELAIDE MOHALE

provinces@thenewage.co.za