Even CR7 thinks Masuluke’s goal is amazing

Despite Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke missing out on the FIFA goal of the Year Award,Picture: @OMasuluke

Despite Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke missing out on the FIFA goal of the Year Award, some consolation may come from knowing international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo thinks highly of his strike. 

Masuluke was competing for the goal of the year awards category against Deyna Castellanos from Venezuelan and the Frenchman Olivier Giroud who beat him and collected the prestigious award on Monday.

Mameluke’s goal was shown love by the Real Madrid player who said that he gave credit to Masuluke considering that he was not a striker and never goes forward but went on to score an amazing goal. 

Despite not winning the award, the goalkeeper is being held a hero for reaching the top three and social has continued to congratulate and shower him with messages of support.

 

