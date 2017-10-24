Even CR7 thinks Masuluke’s goal is amazing

Despite Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke missing out on the FIFA goal of the Year Award, some consolation may come from knowing international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo thinks highly of his strike.

Masuluke was competing for the goal of the year awards category against Deyna Castellanos from Venezuelan and the Frenchman Olivier Giroud who beat him and collected the prestigious award on Monday.

Mameluke’s goal was shown love by the Real Madrid player who said that he gave credit to Masuluke considering that he was not a striker and never goes forward but went on to score an amazing goal.

Christiano Ronaldo gave credit to #OscarineMasuluke goal 🥅 too pic.twitter.com/u4Krzcn9Nm — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) October 23, 2017

Despite not winning the award, the goalkeeper is being held a hero for reaching the top three and social has continued to congratulate and shower him with messages of support.

Congratulations to Mr Masuluke, Baroka FC goalkeeper, for raising African flag at FIFA awards. He has already won hearts of soccer fans — PAC Tshwane_Official (@PACTshwane) October 24, 2017

Well done #Masuluke you represented Africa, South Africa and PSL well… thank you. You won even in not getting the Award #PuskasAward . — Bongi Gwala (@GwalaBnews) October 23, 2017

#masuluke still the saviour!! Respect … — Nkululeko Mafuleka (@CcinOnkulie) October 24, 2017

There really is nothing extra ordinary abt Girould's goal #Masuluke should hv gottn the #PuskasAward — KG Masekela (@KgolofeloMasek1) October 24, 2017

TNA Reporter