‘Even if Zuma is conflicted that doesn’t give PP powers she doesn’t have’

President Jacob Zuma’s counsel has argued that even if he is conflicted in the State of Capture report that on its own does not confer the Public Protector with powers she does not have.

This comes as the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday hears day one of the hearing brought President Zuma to review and set aside former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela’s; State of Capture Report.

Advocate Ishmael Semenya told North Gauteng High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo that the President could not be dictated to and that the former Public Protector had over-reached in recommendations.

” Under no circumstances can Public Protector dictate to the President. Not even courts are allowed to go there.”

” The Public Protector must tell us where she gets the power to say her findings must be investigated by someone else,” said Semenya.

However, Mlambo questioned the argument saying If the PP has found wrongdoing, it obligates her to recommend remedial action.

” I use the word obligate deliberately,” said Mlambo.

However, according to Semenya, the Public Protector cannot make find findings based on allegations and suspicions.

” She must investigate and having investigated that she must then make findings. She has found that there is conduct which is improper and results in impropriety,” he said.

Zuma is taking Madonsela’s report on judicial review citing misgivings with some of the remedial actions prescribed in the report, In particular, that he establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which should be chaired by a judge which has been nominated by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

