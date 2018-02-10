Everton up to ninth with easy win over Palace

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse and Tom Davies were on target as Everton eased past Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday to climb to ninth in the Premier League table.

After a committed but low-quality first half ended goalless, Everton struck twice within six minutes after the break as Sigurdsson beat Wayne Hennessey with a deflected shot before Niasse’s header doubled the advantage.

Midfielder Davies all but sealed the victory with a low finish in the 75th minute against a Palace side who showed little threat until Luka Milivojevic converted a late penalty after Ashley Williams handled the ball.

Everton leapfrogged Bournemouth to climb to ninth on 34 points from 27 games. Palace are 14th with 27 points.

