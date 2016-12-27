“Everybody hates Chris” actor dies at 54

American producer, actor and comedian Ricky Harris has died just two years after he had a heart attack.

The ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star who died on Monday is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

RIP #RickyHarris 😓 I knew him from his role on Everybody Hates Chris as Malvo! pic.twitter.com/nd5oWSvTxh — Jamara (@itsJamara) December 27, 2016

Rest In Peace Ricky Harris, I’ll never forget how great you did in Everybody hates Chris as Malvo.

2016 is such a bad year! pic.twitter.com/ONHJfMk85z — Snap- Joelington_Ave (@joelleGotIt) December 27, 2016

Rapper Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram about the death of Harris saying the actor was “my big brother, my homeboy” and a “Long Beach original.”

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my n… https://t.co/kTjQQJGIS2 pic.twitter.com/NiHKZp0FOX — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 27, 2016

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016

RIP Ricky Harris. My friend, my first live comedy influence. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/8KqiWVsxDY — Billy D. Washington (@BillyWashington) December 27, 2016

My comedy brother #RickyHarris has passed on..I learned a lot about stand Up from Ricky. I will miss him dearly. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/J2CoK73DaP — Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 27, 2016

I can’t believe my friend passed away today,,, I made history with this dude on Def comedy jam, toured the country together #rickyharrispic.twitter.com/ijslWVGkcn — THE REAL KID CAPRI (@kidcapri101) December 27, 2016

