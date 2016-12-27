“Everybody hates Chris” actor dies at 54

American producer, actor and comedian Ricky Harris has died just two years after he had a heart attack.

The ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star who died on Monday is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

Rapper Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram about the death of Harris saying the actor was “my big brother, my homeboy” and a “Long Beach original.”

-TNA Reporter

