‘Everyone can see my record’

As the ANC’s December elective conference draws nearer, presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, in a wide-ranging conversation with The New Age, speaks her mind.

Have you always wanted to become the president of the country?

No, actually, that has not been my long-term goal, but I’ve always desired to be of service to South Africans.

Why have you chosen the theme of radical economic transformation as part of the key focus of your campaign?

What I think should happen is that we should implement ANC policies and one of the policies that was adopted was to transform our economy radically. The decision was taken in Mangaung at the ANC conference.

If you are the ANC president, together with your team, you are going to implement ANC policies so that’s why my campaign is about that, because that’s an ANC policy. I think it’s an important policy because if you look at the big challenge in South Africa it is a fact that the majority of our people are still poor.

The army of unemployed youth is growing, the inequality is growing and there are other challenges like crime and so on.

Unless we address these challenges, our view is that we are sitting on a time bomb and there’ll be a time when people will revolt. When people revolt, we don’t know what will happen but all I know is that nobody will escape.

So it’s very important that we address this challenge before it gets out of hand. And with the experience I have, particularly on the continent, most of the problems in the country are not borne of one country attacking another. Those internal conflicts come from people who are unable to manage diversity, it’s people who feel marginalised. In the end, they rebel, they form a rebellion and they fight.

South Africa at the moment enjoys stability and peace though we can see signs of instability, with protests, crime and so on, so we want to avoid a situation where we’ll get into conflict, because people are poor and people are unemployed.

And if you look at South Africa, the poor tend to be black and also mainly women and young people. It’s very important that we address that in a sustainable way and again if you look at our situation, we have more people on grants than employed. Then it means that we will eventually not be able to pay for those grants, education, health and all the things that the state needs to do.

Some people like South African billionaire Johann Rupert say radical economic transformation is a code word for theft. How do you respond to that statement?

I think that that should be condemned with the contempt it deserves.

Radical economic transformation is about expanding our economy in a way that more people participate in it but also to transform the structure of our economy. The management, the system, the ownership because if we look at our economy, it is dominated by monopolies and it’s a few people who happen to be white because of our history.

And it does not matter which sector you look at. If you look at the food and beverages sector, you look at construction, you look at mining, ICT. It doesn’t matter which sector, it’ll be a few major companies.

So how is the economy going to expand if it’s just a few monopolies? There’s no competition. But black people who are in the majority in this country are not participating in the economy. There are a few but it should not be just a few among the majority.

If you look at all countries across the world, the people who participate in the economy are the majority and minorities but here, the majority is not participating. That’s not sustainable, nor is it desirable. That’s why it’s important to change this economy radically.

It’s not about looting, it’s about addressing injustice that has been there for a very long time.

Are you afraid that by espousing on the ANC’s policy of radical economic transformation, you’ll ruffle some powerful feathers in the economy, especially that you bear President Jacob Zuma’s surname?

As human beings, we are unique. There is no one individual who is like another. Every individual is unique. What name I carry does not change me. In terms of the work I have done, I’ve done it as this unique individual.

My record is there for everyone to see. I’ve done it without fear or favour. I’ve done if without the fear of some of the people you are mentioning, the monopolies. I left this country, (but) before I even left this country I participated in student politics.

I was part of Saso from the beginning and eventually became the deputy president of Saso. I participated in parts of RECs. I started as deputy chair of that committee and eventually became chair. I participated in the health committees of the ANC.

I participated in the underground in the ANC as this unique individual. I then came back to the country. I participated in establishing the branches of the ANC after its unbanning as this unique individual and I went into government and I participated as myself, even now I’m participating as this unique individual.

I think people who are trying to link me to another individual are dishonest and disingenuous because they know the truth.

As for fear, I really do not know why I should fear anyone. If I did not fear the apartheid regime, if I did not fear that system, that could harass you, kill you or do anything to you and I was willing to fight, I don’t know why I should fear now.

What I’m saying is that the status quo is unacceptable, the status quo is undesirable and unsustainable and anyone who loves South Africa would not want this status quo of poverty, unemployment and inequality to continue.

There’s no dignity in poverty, there’s no dignity in unemployment, there’s no dignity in homelessness. The government has tried its best to make sure that people have access to education, health, electricity, water. The people who were happy to see us live in squalor, cannot tell us that when we want to transform the economy, it’s because we want to loot. They looted this country for centuries. So as far as I’m concerned, we have no option but to transform this economy.

People can accuse of me of many things but I am not corrupt, I don’t loot from the government coffers.

I’ve never done so, I’ll never do so.

Economic interest groups are not endorsing you for the ANC’s presidency.

They’ve never done so before, they never endorsed me when I was minister of health, they never endorsed me when I was minister of foreign affairs, they never endorsed me when I was at home affairs. So what’s new?

They’ve never endorsed me, I’ve never worked for them. I struggled for the people of this country, I struggled for freedom, they never did.

Are you not afraid that should you become ANC president in December that you’ll not have the backing of big business?

When I was the minister of foreign affairs, I dealt with investors. I dealt with foreign business. So it’s nothing new that I will have to do. But when I was the minister of health, I wanted people in this country to have access to cheaper drugs, I had discussions with pharmaceutical companies.

I was not afraid of them.

I had many discussions with them explaining to them, what we wanted to do and why we wanted to do it. It was them who decided no, we will not cooperate and they went to court. But eventually they gave up and wanted the matter settled out of court

When I wanted to get South Africans to breathe cigarette free air and was going to ban smoking in public, I had discussions even with Johann Rupert himself. We did not agree in the end, they took me to court, but they lost the case.

Because I do not do things which are irrational, I do not do things without discussion, I do not do things that are illegal but we cannot be told our people must be poor forever because investors will not come.

So, I’m not afraid but I’m not surprised that white monopoly capital is not endorsing me. I would have been surprised if they did.

Many of your comrades in the ANC have denied the existence of white monopoly capital. Does it exist?

Let me say that, I don’t think that there is anyone who denies that there is monopoly capital in South Africa. I don’t think there’s anyone who denies that because of our history in South Africa specifically, monopoly capital is white.

I don’t think there’s anyone who denies that. If you look at monopoly capital generally, it’s true that you can say that it’s this colour, or that colour. But South Africa is very unique in the sense that even our colonisation is of a special type.

Because the colonisers never left, the colonisers lived here and made this their home. All the monopolies that I was counting, which one is black? That’s why I say that in South Africa it is white.

Why did it take the ANC government so long to pursue economic transformation?

The national democratic revolution is not necessarily an economic policy, it’s a revolution that will result in the national democratic society we aspire to. It is true that not a lot has changed, we have a few black people who are in business, but they are very few.

For instance BEE, the intentions were good but if you look at what happened, it did not create new black industrialists. It co-opted black people into existing white industries.

So radical economic transformation is about changing even that.

If I win, I will engage all players, even business. We must just discuss. If we agree that these are the challenges facing us, they must come with solutions, not individuals. There is no individual that will change this country’s economy.

The crisis in this country, is not about who wins in December, the crisis in this country is about the majority of the people who are poor, people are going hungry. The crisis in this country is the growing army of unemployed young people, inequality and violence. This is the crisis we must look at.

The ANC and the alliance partners are still deeply divided on who they want to lead the ANC after December. What is your response to that?

In the end, the people who do win must work with the people who could not win. We must work with the alliance, Cosatu represents workers. Cosatu also holds a special place, it is in alliance with us. The fact that they have chosen their leader is their democratic right even though they don’t vote in the ANC conference.

If they are patriots, they will accept the results and they will work with whoever wins even if it’s not the one they would have chosen.

The alliance partners need to understand that the unity and the strength of the alliance is what South Africa needs going forward. For me, unity is paramount. It means you discuss with people and not castigate through the media. Which is why I don’t throw mud at anyone.

If you throw mud in the eyes of a comrade, then you may not be able to recognise them after December and work together. I will work with all comrades.

BONOLO SELEBANO