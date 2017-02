Former All Black Ali Williams and Australian international James O’Connor were arrested in Paris Saturday in possession of cocaine, police said.

The pair, currently playing for French clubs Racing 92 and Toulon respectively, were stopped at around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) outside a night club near the Champs Elysees and found to be in possession of two grammes (0.07 ounces) of cocaine, police added.

-AFP