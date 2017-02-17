Ex-Dineo to hit Limpopo

South Africans braced themselves for heavy downpours which could result in flooding after authorities warned about the impact of former cyclone Dineo.

The South African Weather Service, yesterday said despite tropical storm Dineo being downgraded to a tropical depression, residents should still take precautionary measures.

“It has weakened significantly and the winds have dropped to speeds of 51-62km/h and it’s now called exDineo,” forecaster Wayne Venter said.

Vhembe and Mopani in Limpopo and Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga are expected to be hit by heavy rains that might lead to flooding today and tomorrow.

The Kruger National Park which was expected to be affected by heavy rains yesterday announced that gravel roads and remote camps in the park would be closed.

Ex-Dineo hit some parts of Mozambique on Wednesday night leaving a trail of destruction in Massinga, north of Inhambane as hundreds of houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electricity cut off. It was reported that a child had died.

