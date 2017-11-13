Exam plea to students

THE portfolio committee on higher education and training has called on protesting University of Cape Town (UCT) students to allow the institution to complete the academic year without disturbances.

This appeal comes in the wake of a spike in student protests over free education at the institution. Last month students marched to upper campus, disrupting lectures and exams. Last week the committee did an oversight visit to the UCT with the intention of understanding the disturbances that resulted in classes being suspended.

“It is critical that the academic year is completed so that students’ futures are not compromised. The committee will never support a situation where university infrastructure is burnt in a moment of anger.

This is what the students need to safeguard so their children inherit a good institution,” chairperson for the committee, Connie September, said. “We need to continue to engage. There can never be a substitute for engagement.

We have more success in remaining at the negotiation table. Indeed, our hard-won freedom comes from negotiations.” UCT vice-chancellor Max Price said the university was ready for the final exams despite threats of protest by some student groups.

