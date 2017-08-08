Exclusive books recalls Bonang’s from A to B book for refund

Exclusive books have announced that dissatisfied customers who have bought Bonang Matheba’s from A to B book can return it for a full refund.

“Those customers who purchased the book and are dissatisfied, are welcome to return it for a full refund at any of our stores.”

This comes after social media criticised Matheba’s book with some labelling grammatical errors.

Bonang’s book publishers earlier said that they take full responsibility for grammatical errors on Matheba’s book.

“It is our understanding that the publishers are proceeding with the new edition of the book rectifying the current errors which we will review and consider stocking at the appropriate time,” said exclusive books.

Some mistakes that social media users pointed out is that Bonang’s birthday was published on 24 June instead of 25 June and also shared screenshots of a page where words were missing.

Despite the errors family and fans gathered at the ultra-posh Diamond Walk in Sandton City to celebrate the launch of Bonang’s book.

Exclusive extended apologies to any customers who were dissatisfied with their purchase.

Jacana Media and BlackBird Books have also announced that they do acknowledge the mistakes.

“If you aren’t satisfied with your purchase and want to return your copy to us, we will send you a brand-new edition as soon as it is available,” they said in a statement.

-TNA Reporter