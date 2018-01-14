Explanations wanted for ‘shithole’ remarks

AMID widespread international outrage, the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) will today ask the Charges de Affaires (the second in charge) of the US embassy to explain US President Donald Trump’s reported statement that African countries, alongside Haiti and El Salvador, constitute “shitholes” from where migrants into the US are undesirable.

Trump reportedly made the remarks at a White House meeting on immigration on Thursday. A US senator who attended the gathering said on Friday that the president used “vile, vulgar” language, including repeatedly using the word “shithole”.

“The department has noted further that President Trump’s denial was not categorical, referring only to Haiti and not addressing the entirety of the statement attributed to him,” Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said.

“South Africa aligns itself with the statements issued by the African Union and the Africa Group of Ambassadors to the UN in New York. Africa is united in its affirmation of the dignity of the people of Africa and the African Diaspora.”

Trump subsequently denied using such derogatory language.

His remarks have been widely condemned by several African countries, Haiti and El Salvador, and by

international rights organisations as well as ANC secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

“We would not deign to make comments as derogatory as that about any country that has any kind of socio-economic or other difficulties. Much like their African counterparts, millions of US citizens are affected by problems such as unemployment,” she said.

Botswana’s foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador in protest and called the comments “highly irresponsible, reprehensible and racist”.

Meanwhile the collective of African ambassadors to the UN has described Trump’s remarks as outrageous, racist and xenophobic.

This comes after Trump questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador or countries in Africa using the vulgar term to describe them.

The US president reportedly made the remarks at a White House meeting on immigration last week.

The ambassadors are demanding an apology and retraction of the remarks by Trump.

KUTULLO MADISHA

kutullom@thenewage.co.za