‘Extension for ANC nominations’

A POSSIBLE extension of ANC branch general meetings for the finalisation of nominations for the party’s next president is on the cards when a meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) meets at the weekend.

The ANC’s highest decision making body is set to meet from Saturday until next Monday to flesh out preparations for its December elective conference in Johannesburg. Among the items on the agenda are the issue of party branches finalising their nominations for their preferred ANC president as well as the national working committee’s fact finding mission in the Eastern Cape related to a dispute over the outcomes of the elections of the provincial conferences.

Sources in the ANC told The New Age yesterday that the cut-off date for concluding branch general meetings may extended. “The period for branch general meetings could be extended to allow all of them to collate their nominations.” Also on the agenda for discussions is the dispute relating to the legitimacy of the newly elected ANC provincial executive committee (PEC).

ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi earlier said that the PEC would continue to defend its leaders. “There was a court case lodged yesterday not to disband the PEC but to interdict it from exercising its duties. We are going to defend the PEC.

“We’ll be going to court to defend the PEC, its as simple as that,” Ngcukayithobi said. It is for this that Ngcukayithobi said that until the ANC’s highest decision making body took a decision to nullify the conference, which descended into violence from warring factions, the new leadership in the province would continue to execute their duties. He insisted that they would carry out their tasks as per the mandate given to them at conference. “There is no leadership vacuum,” he said.

“The NWC has almost concluded its consultations, we remain as is until the NWC confers the report to the NEC and it takes a firm a decision to either endorse or deem the conference as having been prejudiced. “Its upon the powers of the NEC to make that decision.” Ngcukayithobi also welcomed the ANC’s intervention on the political stalemate in the province. “The meeting of the NWC with branches of the Eastern Cape is part of the NWC’s intervention,” he said.

“The fact finding mission sought new avenues to find unity in the province and the meeting went well,” he said. Meanwhile, with just over a month to go before the ANC’s elective conference kicks off in Johannesburg, the party’s electoral commission has issued a warning to party structures.

ANC electoral commission chairperson Sindiso Mfenyana recently sent a letter to the party’s national executive committee, including provincial secretaries, regional secretaries, branch secretaries and the various ANC league secretaries to desist from engaging in activities or behaviour that would bring the party’s forthcoming conference into disrepute.

Out of the nine outlined violations party members could be found guilty of, Mfenyana placed a sharp on eye on infractions related to sowing divisions among the rank and file members of the ANC rank and file.

