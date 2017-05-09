Fabregas wants Chelsea to wrap up title in a hurry

Cesc Fabregas urged Chelsea to wrap up the Premier League title on Friday after the leaders moved within touching distance of the silverware thanks to the Spaniard’s inspired display.

Fabregas was the creative fulcrum of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Monday and his assists set up goals for Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic.

Marcos Alonso was also on target for the Blues, who are now seven points clear of second placed Tottenham.

Chelsea will be crowned champions in Antonio Conte’s first season as manager if they beat West Bromwich Albion on Friday and Fabregas has his sights set on a title party at the Hawthorns.

“We are close and in football nothing is done until it’s done. Hopefully on Friday we can have the title,” Fabregas said.

“It would be amazing to do it Friday – the quicker the better

“Today is a big step forward. Nothing is done yet and it’s a big final on Friday.”

Conte has made a huge impact in his first season at the Bridge, reviving a squad that imploded under Jose Mourinho last season.

The former Italy coach was delighted with the way his players capitalised on Tottenham’s shock defeat at West Ham on Friday and he believes Chelsea will be worthy champions if they clinch the title on Friday.

“At this stage it was important to win and exploit Tottenham’s defeat. We must be pleased. It was a great performance, my players showed commitment and work-rate for three important points,” he said.

“This is my first season in England in a tough Championship. I’m delighted for my players, they deserve this. We are showing that we deserve to win the league.

“Now, another step to the title. We have to rest well and prepare for West Brom.

“We must try in the next game to become champions. West Brom will want to play a good game against us, but we are ready.”

-AFP