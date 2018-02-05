Factional demands await NEC

AS MEMBERS of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) prepare to visit KwaZulu-Natal this week in a bid to douse the factional fire over the composition of the provincial interim structure, the groupings have started to formulate their demands.

The pro-Sihle Zikalala faction is demanding that the conference be convened within the stipulated three months so that the party has enough time to start preparing for next year’s crucial general elections. The pro-Senzo Mchunu camp, on the other hand, wants the membership to be opened so that they can take part in the conference as most of them had their membership terminated or not renewed at the height of the infighting between the two factions in 2015 and 2017.

They also want the conference to be moved to a later date. A pro-Zikalala lobbyist said the groups’ demands will be centred around having enough time to rebuild unity and heal wounds before next year’s elections. “Our demand to the NEC will be very simple, we want the conference to sit now so that the noise over the PEC (province executive committee) can be silenced once and for all,” the lobbyist said.

He dismissed concerns by the proMchunu faction that they had no membership. He said some had “dismissed themselves” by standing as independent candidates during the 2016 local government elections. “Most of these people who claim to have no membership are those who deserted the ANC and supported independent candidates during the 2016 elections.

It was only after failing to win wards that they wanted to return to the ANC,” the lobbyist said. The pro-Mchunu faction, which is scrambling to find a candidate who is strong enough to take on Zikalala at the provincial conference, is sticking by the demand it made last week to the provincial interim structure that the membership should be opened before the conference. The New Age is in possession of messages by a team calling itself KZN Core, saying the issue of membership will not be changed.

“Once we allow the provincial conference to proceed without first being given a chance to recruit, we will lose it. So what we first need is to be able to recruit and bring back the members whose membership was not renewed and then take part in the conference,” one member wrote to the group while planning their next move. One of its leaders, Mthunzi Dlamini, said while he was not sure whether the NEC will be in the province this week, the issue of the provincial interim structure had been resolved.

“They have agreed that the provincial interim structure is biased and will add more members to balance it based on the two factions. The number will increase to 24 from the current 16,” Dlamini said. The convener of the provincial interim structure, Mike Mabuyakhulu and the coordinator, Sihle Zikalala, could not be reached for comment.

sihlem@thenewage.co.za

-SIHLE MAVUSO