Fake news feeding into the agenda of monopoly capital

The Huffington Post SA published an article by its deputy editor Pieter du Toit on January 25, entitled Paid Twitter, Bots, Hubs And Astroturfing: The Anatomy of The New Propaganda War.

In his article, Du Toit speaks to Jean le Roux, a former investigator at the office of the public protector, who is researching South Africa’s so-called “information wars.” The article postulates, informed by Le Roux’s research, that South Africa is fighting a violent and emotional battle online, in which social media managers use Twitter bots and made up news stories as weapons on undeserving targets.

It is a phenomenon known as #PaidTwitter and #FakeNews – and Du Toit believes it is being used to favour a particular political narrative to harass those who speak against the Gupta family online. The allegedly coordinated pro-Gupta campaign is something the press has taken to reporting at length, citing the strategic nature of the Twitter commentary and assuming that this type of content must have a larger controller working behind the scenes.

The Huffington Post, Mail & Guardian and Daily Maverick have so far been the most vocal outlets on this issue.

But angry and persistent Twitter users, both real and fake, operate on all sides of the argument, across every possible debate and on behalf of every affiliation. Especially those that defend “monopoly capital” and its insidious control of the economy and the media.

For all of the Twitter users who support Oakbay Investments and the Gupta family, there are hundreds of trolls firing right back and seeking to confuse the public over the damaging impact of monopoly capital’s control of key industries.

My recent experiences are testament to this. For example, in the past few weeks I used my own Twitter feed to express my opinion on the Fica Bill, upon which I was called “corrupt,” “greedy,” a “moron” and most unpalatably an “arsehole.”

The response that this one tweet received was the product of users both real and fake (but predominantly the latter).

This is not an unusual occurrence. It happens on a daily basis and I am not alone. For instance Andile Mngxitama, the leader of the pressure group, Black First Land First, has to endure near-constant taunting, insults and harassment online.

He is harassed by bots and the peddlers of fake news because of his tireless campaigning for the public protector to open an investigation into apartheid-era looting by monopoly capital. A decades old multibillion-rand crime that has so far gone unanswered.

He is rocking the boat and they are coming after him online.

The social media accounts of some of the most respected journalists in the country are also being used to distort the truth online and push monopoly capital’s agenda.

Ferial Haffajee, editor-at-large at Huffington Post SA, is one of the biggest pushers of fake news in support of monopoly capital. She is now trying to convince South Africa that the ongoing court case, in which Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is seeking a declaration that he has no legal responsibility to intervene in the closure of Oakbay’s bank accounts, is an attempt by Oakbay and the Gupta family to “destabilise, distract the Treasury.”

It is a court case brought by Minister Gordhan himself and is not opposed by Oakbay.

This is either fake news or Haffajee fundamentally doesn’t understand what is happening in the matter. Earlier this week Stuart Theobold, a columnist at Business Day, claimed that “the Gupta family have boasted that they have extracted R6bn from the South African state.” Again, clearly not true.

There is no evidence at all to suggest this and even if it was true, would the Gupta family be stupid enough to boast about it? It is disheartening that fake news and Twitter accounts have become part and parcel of using the internet.

Trolls, the users who send them, are a sad reality for everybody online.

I truly believe that articles such as Du Toit’s in the Huffington Post have over simplified the issue that they are reporting on.

They are failing to acknowledge that monopoly capital is working tirelessly to push its own agenda and to drown out and deflect attention away from calls for an investigation into apartheid-era crimes.

Mzwanele Manyi

Mzwanele Manyi is president of the Progressive Professionals Forum