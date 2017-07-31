Fake tickets behind FNB stadium stampede – allegation

As fake tickets are believed to be the cause of what transpired at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

A ministerial committee has been set up to investigate the circumstances that led to a fatal stampede at the FNB Stadium.

Two fans died and 19 were injured in a stampede before the Soweto derby over the weekend nevertheless the game continued as nothing happened.

It is said that FNB Stadium management discussed the possibility of delaying the Black Label Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, but opted against it because there was no risk, Stadium management CEO Jacques Grobbelaar said.

Arguments of fake tickets being sold outside the stadium have led to a launched investigations by football bodies Safa and Stadium Management South Africa.

Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi says the committee will establish whether there was any negligence on the part of the parties involved.

“Out of that might not just be punitive measures and the recommendation is doing a further tightening up of our regulation but we don’t want to speculate,” said Nxesi.

A soccer fan who refused to be identified said he bought a fake ticket outside the stadium and he went to the security gates the system kicked it out that where he bribed the security guard with the amount of R50 and he managed to get in.

The stampede has been compared to that of the 2001 Ellis Park disaster the tragedy saw 43 people die when too many fans tried to cram into the 60 000-seater Ellis Park during a Soweto derby between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Although after the Ellis Park disaster reconsiderations were made which include the enforcement of safety and security that must be in the hands of professional people and that there is an established practice to use private security companies.

Judge President Bernard Ngoepe also said during the recommendation that the lesson from the tragic events of 11 April 2001, as also from the evidence before the Commission, is that it is imperative that such security personnel be properly trained. Serious allegations of unprofessional conduct which exacerbated or could have exacerbated the situation that night were made.

“We recommend that such people must have received training at an institution accredited by, and registered with, the Security Officers Board,” he said.

Grobbelaar opted against the idea of stopping the game after the two fans died.

“A delay of the kick off was discussed but not implemented because there was no risk and no need for it,” Grobbelaar said.

JMPD’s Chief Supt Wayne Minnaar said the incident is being investigated.

“What we can say that the traffic was carefully planned for this event, Soweto highway was blocked of careful control of the fans coming in at the stadium, however, there was a stampede or pushing at some of the entrances that have resulted in this sad situation,” said Minnaar.

Police Lorraine Van Emmerik says Police have opened an inquest document regarding the incident.

“Until the investigations are completed we cannot verify anything at this time as everything was in place all measure were in place,” she said.

