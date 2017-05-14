Falcao fires Monaco to brink of French title

Radamel Falcao scored twice as Monaco strode to within a point of the Ligue 1 title after Sunday’s 4-0 home win over Lille left them on the verge of dethroning Paris Saint-Germain.

The Colombian striker netted either side of a Bernardo Silva goal before Junior Alonso bundled into his own net as Monaco reeled off a 10th straight Ligue 1 victory, although PSG’s 5-0 rout of Saint-Etienne prevented Leonardo Jardim’s side from officially securing the title.

Monaco lead the reigning champions by three points — and have a game in hand against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday — ahead of next weekend’s final round of matches, but their vastly superior goal difference all but guarantees them an eighth French league crown.

