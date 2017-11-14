Fallout over DA Western Cape election result

THE DA in the Western Cape has been thrown into turmoil by Lennit Max who has challenged the outcome of a recent provincial leadership election. Max had lost out to Bonginkosi Madikizela, who emerged as the successor of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille during the election.

Max claimed that irregularities had cost him the win and asked for documents and video footage of the conference after which he lodged an appeal against the leadership election result. Yesterday he lodged his appeal with the DA Federal council chairperson James Selfe.

He had given the DA 14 days in which to respond. Last month, ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs claimed “the DA Western Cape is split down the middle”. hen contacted by The New AgeMax declined to comment.

-Dennis Cruywagen