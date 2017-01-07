Famed London club Fabric reopens

Legendary London nightclub Fabric, which closed in September following the drugs death of two teenagers, reopens its dance floor on Friday with new, tougher security measures.

Globally renowned for its drum and bass, techno and house nights and a pillar of London’s dance music scene for two decades, Fabric had its licence revoked by the local authority after the two 18-year-olds died.

Ryan Browne died in June after taking ecstasy at Fabric and Jack Crossley died in August after becoming unwell at the club.

An inquest into Crossley’s death heard Wednesday that he smuggled MDMA, a drug popular with clubbers, into the venue in his underwear before buying more from a stranger inside.

His death was caused by “MDMA toxicity” said Mary Hassell, who investigated his death.

“There are issues here with Fabric but this is a problem which is much wider than that,” she said.

After having its licence revoked in September, Fabric reached an agreement with the police and the local authority over new conditions, including a raised entry age and tougher security measures.

General manager Luke Laws told the Crossley inquest that the club had improved welfare procedures, CCTV and security ahead of its relaunch.

Fabric has attracted many of the world’s top DJs and claims six million people have stepped through its doors since opening in a old meat-processing area of inner London in 1999.

-AFP