Families given chance to identify M1 bodies

The burial process of the bodies involved in the M1 South incident be stalled for seven days.

This comes after Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa instructed that the burial process to be stalled for another seven days to give an opportunity to families, who might still want to come and identify their loved ones.

On Wednesday, a private undertaker trailer, carrying 42 bodies from Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, lost one of its wheels.

The bodies were going to be buried by the State at Olifantsvlei cemetery.

Ramokgopa described the matter as very unpleasant and unacceptable.

“Even in instances where we cannot trace the family members of the deceased patients, the law still requires that we bury them in a dignified and respectful manner.”

Out of the 42 bodies, 16 were adults and 26 were stillborn.

Ramokgopa said the preliminary report points to some violation of the law, including the failure by the private undertaker to produce the necessary document, which he was supposed to be in possession of and produce it when requested by the police.

“I have already instructed the hospital to take measures to rectify non-compliance with the policy in this regard. I have also looked at regulations from the hospital on the transportations of bodies and I found that there are no clear specifications.

“In the next two weeks, we will be issuing an invitation for transversal contracts. I am determined to ensure that we thoroughly investigate this matter and take all corrective measures to ensure that this does not happen again. Anyone who might be found to have neglected his/her responsibility will be held accountable.”

-TNA Reporter