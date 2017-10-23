‘Families not getting the answers they hoped for’

Christine Nxumalo whose sister died at the notorious Precious Angels NGO has decried the lack of answers at the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearing saying she was hoping that it would bring healing and closure.

Precious Angeles is one of the five NGOs cited in the report of the health ombudsman as where most patient deaths occurred.

Nxumalo whose sister Virginia Machpela died under the watch of Precious Angeles’ Ethel Ncube says so far the families have not gotten the answers they had hoped for at the hearings.

Nxumalo has proposed that officials be given amnesty if it means they will tell the truth as to what happened to their loved ones.

When asked by Justice Moseneke if she understands that by giving amnesty officials will not be charged criminally, Nxumalo described the situation as a catch 22.

“I want them to tell the truth but I also want them to be charged. It’s a catch 22 situation,” she said.

Nxumalo has also called for Gauteng department of health officials who were involved in the Mental Health Marathon Project including former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu to be called to testify at the hearings.

“She signed off on this, she needs to come and account,” Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo’s call for Mahlangu to be subpoenaed comes amid growing calls for Mahlangu to account for the tragedy.

It’s understood that Mahlangu is currently out of the country.

Nxumalo testified that she was only informed of her sister’s death after weeks of searching for her.

She had also revealed how Machpela’s daughter Shanice collapsed and died at the beginning of the Esiidmeni Arbitration hearing due to the toll the death of her mother took on her.

