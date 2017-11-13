Family in court for boy who drowned in pit toilet

The Limpopo education department says it will allow the court to do its work as the High Court prepares to hear claims for damages relating to the death of Grade 1 pupil Michael Komape.

Section 27 and Komape’s family are seeking justice after the little boy drowned in his school’s pit toilet almost three years ago.

Komape fell into the pit toilet at Mahlodumela Lower Primary School in Chebeng outside Polokwane in his first day of school.

GroundUp this morning reported that the Limpopo High Court would begin hearing a claim for damages by Komape’s family against the Basic Education Department and provincial education department.

“We allow the process which will be discussed during the proceedings and we allow the court to do its work,” provincial education department spokesperson Sam Makondo said.

Makondo said the department would welcome whatever the court decided as justice must be served.

-TNA Reporter