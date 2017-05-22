Family of Coligny racist death victim to get a house

The Minister of Human Settlements, Lindiwe Sisulu and Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Gift of the Givers will build a house for the parents of Coligny teenager who died following an assault for the alleged theft of sunflower.

16-year-old Matlhamola Jonas Mosweu passed away on April 20, When two men allegedly killed him for stealing Sunflower.

Pieter Doorewaard‚ 26‚ and Phillip Schutte‚ 34, claimed that Mosweu had stolen sunflowers and they had placed him on the back of their van to take him to police.

The pair have since denied that they murdered him, saying his death was an accident.

Sisulu has welcomed the offer from Gift of the Givers after she committed in her 2017 Budget Vote speech held last week Thursday, that she will lead a team of Departmental officials to build a house for the parents of a victim.

“On behalf of the family, I welcome the offer form the Gift of the Givers to build a house for the family. I invite other stakeholders to join us on this project which is about uniting the people of Coligny against racism and violence,” said Sisulu.

She also invited the North West Department of Human Settlements, the National and Provincial Portfolio Committees on Human Settlements to join her in building the house.

The Gift of the Givers has offered to build three houses with the Minister of Human Settlements for deserving families.

