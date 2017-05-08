Farm workers exploited

A visit to a KwaZulu-Natal farm has revealed the continued exploitation of farm workers.

The New Age spoke to workers who spend long hours on the sugarcane fields. Driving to Ntumeni, the largest sugarcane farming region in Eshowe in Zululand, the team were accosted by tired looking and shabbily dressed workers carrying sharp bush knives used to cut sugarcane. On the way to Ntumeni sugar estates, two workers – a young looking female worker with a man in his mid 50s – waved for a lift.

In the car, the man said their struggle on the farm has made them shameless.

They stop every vehicle for a lift home, as they are always tired and have no transport.

The two farm workers shared that they are employed by KwaSimamisa, which is the name for the Ntumeni sugar estates given by locals. Their biggest gripe is the low salaries that fall short of the government minimum wage.

“Ours is pure exploitation, we are working there just to pass time as we earn peanuts that cannot even sustain one for a week,” the man said.

The woman worker also weighed in about the poor pay.

“The money earned is very little compared to the work we do,” she said.

With a hint of what to expect, The New Age headed to the farm itself. The time is 2pm and along the way, tired and dirty workers filing out of the vast sugarcane farms dragging their bodies to different directions, was a common sight.

Almost 30km outside Eshowe, signs indicate that Nkandla is kilometres away. The team stumbled upon another group of workers coming out of a hostel. One of them is a sickly and tired looking dreadlocked man who claims to be a cane cutter.

“We are paid peanuts here and there is no hope that one day we will be saved from this,” the man said.

He claims that some of them earn as little as R50 a day for a 12 hour shift. After the drawn out and violent De Doorns farm workers strike in late 2012 and early 2013, unions said the gains achieved after the protest had been reversed.

Workers wages were hiked from R69 to R105 following the industrial action. Dejected like the workers, the team headed straight to KwaSimamisa farm where on one side of the road is a mini-suburb.

The suburb-like village has everything you can find in townhouses from swimming pools to tennis courts and rugby fields. Nearby, a workers hostel on closer inspection, saw tired looking workers seated outside on the grass in appalling conditions.

-SIHLE MAVUSO