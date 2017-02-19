Farmers blame cops for losses

FARMERS in the Moses Kotane local municipality blame the police for failing to treat cases of stock theft with the urgency and zeal they deserve in order to stop the problem. This came out at a workshop between traditional leaders, farmers, provincial community safety and transport management department, the National Prosecuting Authority, the police and other stakeholders in Mabeskraal.

It came to light that lack of stock branding markings, tattooing, stock neglect and poor structures and systems to control stock movement in the area were the main drivers of stock theft. Some animals stray on the roads causing accidents, especially at night. Relevant officials educated farmers and police officials on the importance of by-laws.

Animal safety gadgets such as reflector bands and ear tags were issued to farmers to help identify stray animals on the roads. Most farmers raised concerns about the police officials conduct in the area saying that they work with the people who steal their stock thus their cases are not followed upon. One of the farmers, Thabo Motsosi said: “My cows were stolen and I opened a case at the local police station. When I made follow ups, I discovered that the case was closed without my knowledge.

I was then told there was not enough evidence. I need the department to intervene on this matter.” Acting head of department at community safety and transport management Buti Chuma assured the farmers and community that the department would work with the police and other stakeholders to help solve these problems.

“As the department, we came up with a plan to teach road traffic officers about stock theft so that they can be aware when they come across criminals, who try to transport stock to neighbouring countries or provinces. We vow to work together with the farmers, Dikgosi, the police and community at large, as this is part of growing our economy in the province. We need to work together for a common goal,” Chuma said.

elfast@thenewage.co.za

-Elfas Torerai