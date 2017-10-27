Fashion in the Eastern Cape

Aspiring young fashion designers in the Eastern Cape finally have a programme that aims to empower and support them in attaining their dream careers.

Fashion design mogul David Tlale was part of an adjudication panel that selected 10 finalists at the Miriam Makeba Centre of Performing Arts in East London earlier this week.

The acclaimed designer facilitated the second Buyel’Ekhaya Fashion Development Workshop attended by over 70 aspiring young fashion designers and students at the centre.

The promising designers, who will travel to Johannesburg to take their first big steps into the fashion world under the guidance of respected designer Thula Sindi are Ati Banoyolo Nwabisa Setipa, Khanya Matolengwe, Lelethu Tyethe, Ludidi Onke, Lungela Sijila, Masimzukise Jack, Melinda Nkayi, NomfunekoKenyane, Yanga Nginda, and Zandile Goniwe.

Top 10 finalist Lelethu Tyethe, 34, said she was very excited because she had not entered many competitions with her designs.

“It is about time that the Eastern Cape gets noticed for its talent to design,” Tyethe said.

She said fashion designing was popular with males in Mdantsane.

Meanwhile, Onke Ludidi, 24, said he never expected to make to the top 10 because there were many other good designers.

“I am very grateful and excited about this opportunity. I look forward to learning and applying all that will be shared with us in the 10 days in Johannesburg,” Ludidi said.

He said he enjoyed designing for women and did that a lot but was not limited to that – he makes men’s clothing too.

“I love what I do. There is nothing that completes me more than when I see the final result of my own creation.”

During the 10-day mentorship at Sindi’s studio in Johannesburg, the young designers will produce two garments each, to be showcased at the second Buyel’Ekhaya Fashion Show which will be held on December 15 at the Orient Theatre in East London.

Buyel’Ekhaya Fashion Development programme manager Phoebe Phokompe said the programme was an empowerment initiative of the Buyel’Ekhaya Pan African Festival. She said it was made possible through the support of Fibre Processing & Manufacturing (FP&M).

“This programme is for young people studying towards being fashion designers or practising to be fashion designers, or have a qualification in the industry. The objective is to empower these young people because most of them are from rural parts of Eastern Cape and it is hard to accomplish your dreams living in such areas,” Phokompe said.

At the workshop, the young designers received invaluable advice from Tlale, who was also part of the adjudication panel who went through their creative portfolios and selected the 10 finalists.

The panel was made up of FP&M regional manager Lungile Ngwenya, SABC head of radio marketing Siphelele Sixaso, head designer of Monarchy Couture Archibald Monyepao, fashion designer Freddy Ngwenya and Walter Sisulu University fashion department technician Sibusisiwe Nodada.

