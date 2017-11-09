Father ‘murders’ four-months old baby

A Zeerust man will appear at the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court on Friday after he was arrested for the alleged murder of his four-month-old baby.

The incident happened in Dinokana village, near Zeerust on Wednesday.

Police management in North West has strongly condemned the incident.

“The police were summoned to Willowpark farm near Lehurutshe on Wednesday at about 05:00 by the Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) on allegations that a father assaulted his baby.

Upon arrival, they found a bruised body of a baby. On questioning the mother, she informed the police that she and her boyfriend had a fight at the boyfriend’s place in the evening on Saturday in Dinokana,” provincial police spokesperson, Lit-Col Pelonomi Makau said.

“The lady informed the police that she managed to run away and left the baby behind to seek help from the neighbours. On her return the same evening, she noticed that the baby was assaulted and had bruises on the face,” she said.

Makau added that information currently available shows that the father further assaulted the baby on Wednesday morning.

“Upon noticing that the baby was dead, the suspect instructed the mother to take him back to her place in Willowpark farm. The Emergency Medical and Rescue Services were called but declared the baby dead on arrival at the farm.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court on a charge of murder,” Makau said.

North West police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said that they are saddened by the cruel incident.

“Here is a troubling case where a child was killed by his own father who was supposed to protect him. We urge members of the community to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner rather than resorting to violence which often leads to horrific incidents such as this one,” she said.

