Favourite Somizi Moments On #LTDWSomizi

0
7

 

Popular South African choreographer and media personality, Somizi Mhlongo has never fell short of keeping viewers drawn to their television screens episode after episode.

Since its debut in April, 13th 2016 Somizi has taken viewers across the continent inside the most sacred spaces of his life. Living The Dream with Somizi currently on its second season, viewers have followed the star from glimpses of all the glitz and glam from hosting award shows, to having luncheons with his A Lister celebrity friends, or just chilling in his mansion home doing what he enjoys the most, cooking.

So its only fair to share some favourite Somgaga moments from season 2:

Horse Riding 

Somizi gives to the needy

Party Time

The steamy kiss

“Relationships are like a rental”

“The Devil Wears Plaza”

“I’m here with a friend…its not a lover”

‘I speak English the way white people speak my language”

Ambassador of McCafe

and last but not least, who could blame him? “sidla ubusha bethu” (We are enjoying our youth).

Watch Living the Dream With Somizi every Wednesdays at 20:00 on Mzansi Magic DStv Channel 161.

TNA Reporter

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY