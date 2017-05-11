Favourite Somizi Moments On #LTDWSomizi

Popular South African choreographer and media personality, Somizi Mhlongo has never fell short of keeping viewers drawn to their television screens episode after episode.

Since its debut in April, 13th 2016 Somizi has taken viewers across the continent inside the most sacred spaces of his life. Living The Dream with Somizi currently on its second season, viewers have followed the star from glimpses of all the glitz and glam from hosting award shows, to having luncheons with his A Lister celebrity friends, or just chilling in his mansion home doing what he enjoys the most, cooking.

So its only fair to share some favourite Somgaga moments from season 2:

Horse Riding

Somizi gives to the needy

Party Time

The owner of 2017 is out to party on Living the dream with Somizi! Live out an @Somizi party & make sure you don't miss #LTDWSomizi at 8pm! pic.twitter.com/kWOXMY5XeZ — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 10, 2017

The steamy kiss

When your friend is misbehaving at a club and you have to intervened pic.twitter.com/8QQ6xUDhOf — Esethu Hasane (@EsethuHasane) May 11, 2017

“Relationships are like a rental”

@somizi and I honestly have the same mindset. " why are you not in a relationship "

Me: pic.twitter.com/c8DM6hNzkj — ‘ honey baby ’ (@owamilk) April 30, 2017

“The Devil Wears Plaza”

Story of my wardrobe " The devil wears plaza" #LTDWSomizi — TshepiMak (@tshepy_sparkle) April 26, 2017

#LTDWSomizi The Devil in Plaza…I'm going to do the same as from now on — AbiM (@AbigailMantsi) April 26, 2017

#LTDWSomizi som som and plaza…uyithandaaaa!!! And im happy his not even hiding it😂🙋🙋🙋🙋 — Promise Sithole (@Promyc) April 26, 2017

“I’m here with a friend…its not a lover”

‘I speak English the way white people speak my language”

Ambassador of McCafe

Face of McCafe pic.twitter.com/Xs4SKnlK25 — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 10, 2017

and last but not least, who could blame him? “sidla ubusha bethu” (We are enjoying our youth).

Watch Living the Dream With Somizi every Wednesdays at 20:00 on Mzansi Magic DStv Channel 161.

TNA Reporter

