Fearlessly report abuse, Zuma tells women victims of maltreatment

President Jacob Zuma has on Tuesday called on South Africans to unite against the recent attacks and killing of women and children.

This follows after horrendous killings of women and children in some parts of the country.

Zuma said the recent reports are alarming and the nation must be united against the killings.

“We are outraged and seriously concerned about the reports of the abuse and killing of women and children in some parts of the country. We are especially extremely concerned that in most cases, these attacks occur in the hands of family members or in the case of women, their intimate partners,” said Zuma.

The recent attack killing and burning of a young woman Karabo Mokoena caused a social media buzz last week.

Mokoena was allegedly beaten and set alight by her boyfriend.

The 22-year-old went missing on April 28 and she was badly burnt remains were found in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

“The nation must forge a united front with the law enforcement authorities, government and all sectors of society in fighting this appalling scourge and isolate these criminals in society but within the ambit of the law,” said the President.

In another killing, a body of a three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in a shallow grave in Epping on Saturday.

The toddler was reported missing last week Thursday her body was found a kilometre away from where the little girl went missing.

The President reiterated that violence against women had been declared a priority crime by Government.

“Many perpetrators were being caught and are given long jail terms because of the cooperation of the public by coming forward with information,’’ he said

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo have discovered a body of a burnt woman Mavis Mabala on April 29 in Lyndhurst and further investigations led to the arrest of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Sandile Mantsoe.

A four year old Kamvelihle Gala was skinned and chopped in pieces by his uncle in Port st Johns , Eastern Cape in April. His skull was clean with eyes gouged out and skin taken away.

Yesterday, StatsSA released findings that one in five women are victims of violence by the intimate partners.

In the case of Mokoena reports said she had previously reported her boyfriend violent act.

Zuma has urged victims of violence not to be intimidated and to report the perpetrators to the police to ensure that the law takes its swift course.

“Victims should not turn a blind eye to violence in their intimate relationships, at home work or at school but should immediately report perpetrators incidents to authorities before such abuse intensifies and leads to murder,” said Zuma.

President Zuma has further encouraged the victims to utilise the 24-Hour Gender Based Violence Command Centre hotline run by the Department of Social Development, to report attacks, including those by family members or partners.

TNA Reporter