Feeding scheme ripped off

Some unscrupulous school principals and suppliers are taking advantage of the National School Nutrition Programme, underfeeding kids in poor communities and pocketing money meant for the scheme.

The New Age recently visited a school in Seabe, Mpumalanga where kids were fed rice and butternut for lunch. The following Monday, the kids were given pap and soup.

Rural schools particularly in the Free State, Limpopo, KZN and the Eastern Cape have also been shortchanged by service providers deviating from the prescribed diet.

The department of education’s spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Mandisa Ndlovu, said the meals given to learners in Seabe were not consistent with the dietary guidelines given to schools and suppliers.

A complete meal should consists of a protein-rich food, a starch and a fruit or a vegetable.

“The menu options that should be served in Mpumalanga comprise three food groups – starch (rice, samp or maize meal), protein (pilchards, soya mince, sugar beans or milk) and vegetables and fruit,” Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu said the department would investigate the matter. The school’s principal said he was not authorised to speak to the media and would not comment.

A Corruption Watch report last year singled out schools as corruption hot spots with schools making up 16% of overall complaints.

At least 259 of the cases implicated principals in financial mismanagement with 78 on tender corruption and 19 cases for theft of goods, including theft of food provided as part of the government’s feeding scheme.

Unesco physical education project coordinator in South Africa Norman Mphake said the practice was widespread and it was unfortunate that some kids were being short-changed.

“Nutrition is central to a child’s ability to gainfully participate in physical activity. Eating a balanced meal benefits school-going children to be able to concentrate in class,” Mphake said.

The feeding programme was allocated R18bn for the financial year with some suppliers in KwaZulu-Natal reportedly feeding 300 schools and recording annual turnovers of between R25m and R35m.

However, the department’s spokesperson in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa, said the MEC only provided oversight to the schools and suppliers but was not involved in tender processes and financial issues.

“We don’t deal with tenders. The MEC is not involved so we have no idea about this,” Mthethwa said.

In Limpopo, an R800m contract awarded to 380 service providers had to be cancelled because of some irregularities last year. A further 16 tenders were withdrawn in December in the same province because of fraudulent tax clearance certificates.

The programme makes use of the services of volunteer food handlers who prepare daily meals for pupils.

Former Mayika Primary School headmaster Bheki Busani stressed it was important to safeguard the programme as it was extremely beneficial for students in poor communities.

“I worked for 35 years in a rural school and I saw the difference the programme made. We had kids who came from poor families and sometimes had nothing to eat except that meal.”

