Fees report: State doesn’t have capacity for free education

The proliferation of free higher education across the board will not be feasible, the commission of inquiry into higher education and training has found.

President Jacob Zuma on Monday released the much-anticipated report, which has recommended a cost-sharing model to fund university education.

“There is insufficient financial capacity in the state to provide totally free higher education and training to all who are unable to finance their own education, let alone to all students, whether in need or not,” the report said.

Instead, the commission has recommended a cost-sharing model alongside the private sector in the form of an income contingent loan.

The commission has recommended that banks make loans available to students which the state will guarantee and the South African Revenue Service will then collect the repayments through the income tax system.

The commission has also recommended that Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college education is made free to all.

Application and registration fees should also be completely scrapped.

The contents of the report have been the source of much speculation since Zuma received the final report from the commission on 30 August.

Students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) held a march to Parliament demanding that Zuma release the report.

The commission was established in 2015 following protests at universities over fees.

-TNA Reporter