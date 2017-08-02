Fellow artists pay tribute to Tsekeleke

Colleagues and friends of kwaito star Mixon ‘Tsekeleke’ Tholo have paid tribute to him calling him a gentle giant who always wanted to entertain.

This comes after his death was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Kwaito star Mapaputsi described his colleague as a vibrant and humorous entertainer.

” It’s painful for his family and us to lose him because he was a jolly good fellow. He used to tell us a lot of jokes. We lose a lot of good people in life but anyway we will meet in the next life,” he said.

Mapaputsi added that despite his weight issues, Tholo accepted himself and his body the way he was.

Another colleague Picat, who is a member of kwaito group Alaska, said they were aware of Tsekeleke’s struggles against diabetes.

” He told us that his other leg was starting to itch and at this time they had already amputated the other one but we thought that with time everything would be fine,” he said.

He also added that they had recently discussed buying him a wheel chair to help him get around.

However, campaigner for artists rights and a member of legendary Kwaito group Trompies, Eugene Mthethwa, said artists should band together to address matters that affect them and their livelihoods so they don’t die destitute.

“Unfortunately when you call artists together they are busy in clubs and parties and they don’t care. It’s only when one of us dies that everybody wants to say there are wrong things in the industry,”

” We don’t care about each other when we are still making it we feel like we are above everybody,” said Mthethwa.

Tsekeleke died on Tuesday evening. He had a long running battle with diabetes and had according to TimesLive reportedly spent the past two months in hospital following amputation to his right leg.

-TNA Reporter