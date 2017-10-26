Female top cop, first for Tshwane?

AFTER 34 years in the police force, Johanna Nkomo could become the first female chief of the metro police in Tshwane.

Yesterday Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga announced her nomination for the position. It is, though, still to be approved by the city council today.

Nkomo is said to have emerged as someone with vast experience in the policing environment and serves as a detective.

In April’s sitting of the council, it was confirmed that Jenny Malan would be appointed as acting police chief on a month-to-month basis until such time as the process to find a permanent candidate to fill the vacancy left by Steven Ngobeni was concluded.

This followed a relationship breakdown between the former chief and the mayor which ended with Ngobeni resigning early this year.

Their breakdown worsened when Ngobeni apparently drove off after being instructed by the mayor to remove disruptive ANC councillors at the state of the capital address in April.

“I am glad to announce that the interview process has been concluded. The nominee is someone we strongly believe can fulfil the duties and responsibilities of the position of Tshwane’s top cop and assist in bringing the change to Tshwane which we desire and making the city a safer place to live in,” Msimanga said yesterday.

Nkomo’s qualifications include, a national diploma (police administration) from Technikon SA and Bachelor of law (LLB) from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

She has worked across various fields within the country’s police services.

Msimanga thanked Malan who stepped up to the plate and served as the acting police chief after the departure of Ngobeni in April.

“For this we are grateful and will continue to work with her in her position for which she served in before acting as the police chief,” he said. She previously served as constable in Soshanguve.

kutullom@thenewage.co.za