AS THE north-easterly breeze cuts across this neck of the woods in the Mopani region, the aroma of the marula fruit is enough to tantalise one’s taste buds as plans are well afoot to stage the 12th annual Marula Festival in Phalaborwa.

There is already a feeding frenzy around this flagship event since the media launch on January 13 at Amarula Lapa in Phalaborwa. Activities include a street carnival, 4×4 challenge, community marathon, trade fair and exhibition, youth rugby, youth festival, career expo, gold challenge and a jazz festival at Impala Park Stadium.

The Festival of the First Fruit, the Marula Festival – Ku LumaNguva/ Go Loma Morula – is a heritage phenomenon, which is performed by traditional leaders at the beginning of the Marula season.

It is a heritage practice that precludes any drinking of the Marula beverage before traditional leaders have blessed the season.

The town of Phalaborwa, because of its tourism profile and close proximity to other major tourist destinations including the world-renowned Kruger National Park, has been declared a permanent home for hosting the annual Marula festival.

Dubbed the “town of two summers” because it never really gets cold in this subtropical town of mild winters and warm summers, Phalaborwa enjoys average day temperatures of 23°C and is the ideal year-round holiday destination.

The town has a well-developed infrastructure, a top class airport and golf course, a wide variety of tourists accommodation, tourism products and numerous game lodges in close proximity.

It is easily packaged with products around Hoedspruit, Tzaneen, Modjadjiskloof (Duiwelskloof), Magoebaskloof and Giyani.

This location and setting make the Limpopo Marula Festival a major attraction for locals domestic and international tourists. This year’s edition is a sequel to 10 other festivals since 2006 and every year the event attracts more and more people from various corners of the country and partners from the Southern African Development Community.

Revellers will also be treated to a music festival that will run for two weeks from next month with great legends like Salif Keita, Hugh Masekela, AKA and King Monada.

Limpopo economic development environment and tourism MEC Seaparo Sekoati says: “The festival is actually growing and this year it will only be better and we are hoping that people will leave their homes to come and be part of this festivities. With international guests from Cuba, Venezuela, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Angola and Namibia, Sekoati said: “The festival is aimed at developing a sustainable local economy though various models of industry development.

“The Marula Festival is a drawcard to attract domestic, regional and international tourists to Limpopo during the marula season. “To develop the festival as a marketable brand for Limpopo, a fact-finding mission was carried out in Germany at the Munich Oktoberfest in an endeavour to enhance knowledge and skills on how related festivals can successfully be conducted in a sustainable manner.”

A member of a local cooperative, Grace Mokhomola, says she managed to build a house for her family from the proceeds she makes during the festival. Mokhomola and other women pick the marula fruit for brewing traditional beer and extracting oil from its nuts.

“We are benefiting a great deal from the marula fruit and the festival itself. I have been able to buy building material and now my family has a place to stay. “We pick the marula fruit, crack them and extract the nuts and they come and buy from us,” she said.

The festival will run throughout the month of February with the cooperatives Brewing of Marula Beverage extended till March 3 and the Fun Fair (Kiddies World) till March 4.

MOYAHABO MABEBA