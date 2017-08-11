Fezile Dabi ANC mourn Moshe Tladi

African National Congress in Fezile Dabi Region in the Northern Free State mourns the death of its regional secretary Moshe Tladi who died early on Friday

“The Regional Executive Committee (REC) of the ANC in Fezile Dabi is saddened to learn of the ultimate passing of the Regional Secretary Moshe Tladi.

We convey our collective organizational condolences to the bereaved family of Comrade Moshe Tladi. We dip our banner in honour of this activist of the struggles of People in Fezile Dabi and Free State Province,” the REC said in a statement.

The Youth League regional secretary from the area, Sithembiso Dabi, who the region is named after also died this year.

Tladi has been described as a reliable activist and a trusted cadre who would always articulate his views without fear or favour.

“As the organization, we lost a promising revolutionary in the life of the organization and in the struggle to advance the challenges facing our communities. The ANC will forever treasure his immense contribution to the movement,” the statement read.

The details of the funeral and memorial have not yet been communicated.

-Sipho Jack