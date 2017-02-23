Fifa top brass at Johannesburg gala dinner

A Fifa delegation took part in a cocktail dinner hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg last night.

The delegation was led by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and secretary-general Fatma Samoura at a soirée attended by the continent’s football federations.

The dinner revolved around discussions between the Fifa bosses and the heads of football associations, which included Safa president Danny Jordaan and some of the association’s executive members.

Infantino is in the country for a three-day Fifa summit, which concludes today. The summit is the first of its kind, the world’s football governing body dealing directly with all the presidents of CAF associations, outside the Fifa and CAF congress.

Heads of the 54 CAF member countries got clarity on several proposals Infantino made since he assumed the leadership of Fifa, including plans to expand the World Cup and changes to its development structures.

He held fruitful and engaging discussions with federation heads, which included Jordaan and Rwandese Association Football Federation (Ferwafa) head Vincent Nzamwita.

He will jet out to Zimbabwe later today where he will reportedly meet with southern African football (Cosafa) head Philip Chiyangwa.

The visit is thought to be about the upcoming CAF elections which will see Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar go head to head with incumbent Issa Hayatou in the battle for control of African football.

Even though Chiyangwa has said the visit was to celebrate his ascendancy to the Cosafa presidency, CAF viewed it as a plot against Hayatou’s leadership in a move likely to put Zimbabwe’s football at odds with CAF.

Chiyangwa has been at loggerheads with Hayatou following last week’s decision by Cosafa to publicly endorse Ahmad for CAF presidency.

