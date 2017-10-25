Final straight for Zuma, CR in Parly

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa are headed for the final straight in a busy month of answering questions in Parliament.

The holders of the highest and second highest political offices in South Africa will almost be shadowing each other in their route through Parliament next month, with Ramaphosa leading the way on the road to answering questions.

He will open the month by replying to questions in the National Council of Provinces next Wednesday.

A day later, Zuma will be in the National Assembly for his last question-and-answer session of the year in this chamber.

Ramaphosa will return to the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 15 to verbally answer questions again, while Zuma will stand up in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) the next day, also to reply to questions.

Both appearances will be their last of the year in Parliament, which is scheduled to close for the year on December 6.

Meanwhile, DA MP Barbara Engelbrecht will interrogate Ramaphosa in the NCOP next week about the apparent reluctance of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to attend parliamentary oversight committee meetings.

Engelbrecht will ask him, as the leader of government business, how Dlamini has been allowed to avoid appearing before the parliamentary oversight committee regarding her alleged role in shenanigans at the SA Social Security Agency.

Another DA MP, Jacques Julius, has lined up two questions: one about the government’s R3m of South African Airways and the other about the effect that credit rating downgrades have had on increasing the state’s debt, as well as on the interest paid on debt by state-owned enterprises.

ANC Seiso Mohai has asked the deputy president whether the government will develop a national township growth strategy to curb an increase in unemployment, especially youth unemployment in the townships.

He has also asked if the government has developed a nationally coordinated assistance programme for young entrepreneurs with business initiatives, especially finance, as a strategic way to channel more resources to the revitalisation and expansion of township economies.

